Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Buzzi Unicem from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:BZZUF opened at $18.70 on Monday. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

