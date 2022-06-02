BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

DOOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins upped their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Northcoast Research lowered BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BRP to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $77.92 on Monday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.54.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.39. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BRP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

