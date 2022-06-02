Brokerages Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT at $69.20

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZION. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $57.10. 885,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.28.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

