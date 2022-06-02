Brokerages Set TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Target Price at $4.31

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in TrueCar by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 25,729 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in TrueCar by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in TrueCar by 466.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,715,000.

Shares of TRUE stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,252. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $320.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52.

About TrueCar (Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.