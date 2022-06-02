Brokerages Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) PT at $14.81

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.81.

REAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

REAL stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. 4,938,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817,127. RealReal has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.50.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. The business had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $34,054.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,583 shares of company stock worth $216,870. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in RealReal by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 758.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

