Brokerages Set Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) PT at $32.33

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REYN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

REYN traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

