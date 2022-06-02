Brokerages Set LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Price Target at GBX 297

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 297 ($3.76).

LMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.05) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.54) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.86) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, May 13th.

LON LMP traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 253.20 ($3.20). 1,278,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,532. The stock has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 3.23. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of GBX 229.40 ($2.90) and a one year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.63). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 262.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 266.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.20. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is 0.11%.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

