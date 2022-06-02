Brokerages Set Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) PT at $105.10

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.09.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Heineken from €104.50 ($112.37) to €105.60 ($113.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Heineken from €120.00 ($129.03) to €125.00 ($134.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Heineken from €64.00 ($68.82) to €76.00 ($81.72) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Heineken from €120.00 ($129.03) to €121.00 ($130.11) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 210,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,234. Heineken has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.4438 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This is an increase from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

