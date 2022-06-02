Brokerages Set BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Target Price at GBX 865

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 865 ($10.94).

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.39) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.75) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 860 ($10.88) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.75) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

LON:BA traded up GBX 22.20 ($0.28) on Monday, reaching GBX 778.20 ($9.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,792,361 shares. The firm has a market cap of £24.56 billion and a PE ratio of 13.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 747.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 653.05. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 514.66 ($6.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 782.40 ($9.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.29), for a total value of £185,085.44 ($234,166.80). Insiders have acquired 60 shares of company stock valued at $45,200 over the last 90 days.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

