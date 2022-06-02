Brokerages Expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on VNTR shares. Bank of America downgraded Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Venator Materials by 967.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 2.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of Venator Materials stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Venator Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.