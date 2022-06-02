Brokerages Expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.18 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $16.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $16.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.45 billion to $18.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,447,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average of $100.65. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

