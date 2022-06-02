Brokerages Expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.88 Billion

Equities analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.13 billion. Eli Lilly and posted sales of $6.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year sales of $29.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.90 billion to $29.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.23 billion to $31.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.47.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $5,335,197.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,527,818 shares of company stock valued at $444,578,218. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $8.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $302.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,192. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.58. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $198.61 and a twelve month high of $324.08. The firm has a market cap of $287.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

