Brokerages Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.87 and the lowest is $2.60. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $2.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $11.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $12.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.81 to $13.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

NYSE:EXP traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.07. The company had a trading volume of 222,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,714. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

