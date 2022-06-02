Brokerages Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.27. Dorman Products posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.84 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total value of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,682.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 71.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 96.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DORM stock opened at $102.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.89. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $88.43 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Dorman Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.