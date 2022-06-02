Brokerages Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to Post $0.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.91. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.43. 4,852,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,141,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

