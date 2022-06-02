Brokerages Anticipate Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Schlumberger reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,142,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,637,485. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,546,587 shares of company stock worth $226,788,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

