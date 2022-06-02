Brokerages Anticipate Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.89. Papa John’s International posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,456,000 after buying an additional 560,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,547,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after buying an additional 524,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,454,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $100,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.94. 11,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,591. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $74.46 and a 1-year high of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -163.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average of $110.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -254.55%.

About Papa John’s International (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.