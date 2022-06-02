Brokerages Anticipate AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to Post $5.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.51. AutoNation reported earnings of $4.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $23.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.89 to $25.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $20.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.50 to $22.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AN. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

Shares of NYSE AN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,371. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $88.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $12,353,087.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,072,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,208,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $989,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 625,743 shares of company stock worth $69,787,924. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 65.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

