Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRX. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,445.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,900. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $27.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.96%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

