Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,455 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 181,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $159.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.70.

In other news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,668 shares of company stock worth $9,449,888. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

