Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,728 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.25% of Baozun worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 87.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 71.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 175.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,690 shares in the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BZUN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. Baozun Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $38.15.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

