Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases Shares of 13,632 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,102,000 after acquiring an additional 128,230 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,003,000 after purchasing an additional 633,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,193 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $125.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLED. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.88.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

