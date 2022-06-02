Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 187,103 Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 998,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,103 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the third quarter valued at $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 31,118 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,299 shares during the period. 14.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCFT. HSBC downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

