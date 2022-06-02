Bridgewater Associates LP Lowers Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,285 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 339.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,485,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,449 shares of company stock worth $5,066,188 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.