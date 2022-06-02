Bridgewater Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,417 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.23.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total transaction of $80,777.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $88,778.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,687 shares of company stock worth $11,729,432. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $269.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.95 and its 200 day moving average is $238.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

