Bridgewater Associates LP Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after buying an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Welltower by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,870,000 after buying an additional 2,569,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,078,000 after buying an additional 438,977 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Welltower by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,127,000 after buying an additional 601,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,236,000 after buying an additional 949,588 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

NYSE WELL opened at $88.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.69. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.60 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 117.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

