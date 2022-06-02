Bridgewater Associates LP Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,943 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.05% of Spectrum Brands worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 34.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,634,000 after buying an additional 284,741 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after buying an additional 47,332 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

NYSE:SPB opened at $85.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day moving average of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 68.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.29.

Spectrum Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.