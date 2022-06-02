Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 849.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,728 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in AES were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in AES by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of AES by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AES. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.69.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

