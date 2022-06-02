Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of NuVasive worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 3,406.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

NUVA stock opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.41. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

