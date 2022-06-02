Bridgewater Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 121,331 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,993,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after acquiring an additional 173,937 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 226,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 48,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NXGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NXGN opened at $18.12 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 604.20 and a beta of 1.18.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $680,482.18. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,311.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,410. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

