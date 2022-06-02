Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 4,989 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Integer worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). Integer had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Integer (Get Rating)
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
