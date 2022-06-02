Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 4,989 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Integer worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

ITGR opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.04. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). Integer had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integer (Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.