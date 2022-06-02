Bread (BRD) Price Reaches $0.0692 on Top Exchanges

Bread (BRD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Bread has a total market cap of $6.15 million and $87,555.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bread has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0692 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

