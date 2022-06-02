Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Mark Nunneley purchased 9,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $176,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,727. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $427.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.53%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.