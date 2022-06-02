Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,837 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $287,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock worth $1,948,200 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

