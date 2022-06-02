BoringDAO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $78.00 (BOR)

BoringDAO (BOR) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 56.9% against the US dollar. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $177.28 or 0.00595197 BTC on exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $25.46 million and $78.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

