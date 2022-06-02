Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.41-$6.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Boot Barn also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.67.

NYSE:BOOT traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $83.23. 6,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.80. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $65.79 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average is $99.79.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,802,000 after acquiring an additional 238,170 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 157,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 154,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,512,000 after buying an additional 84,077 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after buying an additional 61,342 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

