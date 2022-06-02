Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.41-$6.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Boot Barn also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.14 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.67.
NYSE:BOOT traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $83.23. 6,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.80. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $65.79 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average is $99.79.
In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,802,000 after acquiring an additional 238,170 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 157,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 154,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,512,000 after buying an additional 84,077 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after buying an additional 61,342 shares during the period.
About Boot Barn (Get Rating)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
