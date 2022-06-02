boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 150 ($1.90) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BOO. Liberum Capital downgraded boohoo group to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 190 ($2.40) to GBX 140 ($1.77) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital downgraded boohoo group to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 190 ($2.40) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 255.50 ($3.23).

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 82.40 ($1.04) on Monday. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 63.32 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 337 ($4.26). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.93. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -274.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.00.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

