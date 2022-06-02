Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. Benchmark lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:BCC traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,530. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.66. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.62 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 181,071 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

