BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

DMF stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $9.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199,956 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 262,642 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

