BMO Capital Markets Trims Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Target Price to C$39.50

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.50 to C$39.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CWB. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.68.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$30.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.25. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$29.68 and a 52 week high of C$41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 8.08.

In other news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at C$1,107.08.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

