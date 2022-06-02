Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 698 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $6,500,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $172.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.35 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.67.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

