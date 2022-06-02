Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,924 Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLV. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWLV opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.00.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

