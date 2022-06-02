Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,323,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,946,000 after acquiring an additional 29,122 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 139,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,203.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 122,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 113,270 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $205.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.66 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

