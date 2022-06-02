Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCSAU. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,000.

Shares of BCSAU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

