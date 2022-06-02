Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New $657,000 Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

NYSE:MKC opened at $90.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.