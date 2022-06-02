Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $724,000 Stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of CONX worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CONX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,291,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,660,000 after buying an additional 43,943 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of CONX by 57.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 275,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 100,846 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONX by 30.5% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after buying an additional 547,682 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONX opened at $9.87 on Thursday. CONX Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $9.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

