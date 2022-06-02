Bluefin Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 216.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,067,000. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,140,085 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $221,552,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $221.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.94. The firm has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.48.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

