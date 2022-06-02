Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,000 Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,807,000 after purchasing an additional 151,428 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,731,000 after purchasing an additional 161,882 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,616,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $230,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,939 shares of company stock worth $5,832,962 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of SIG opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average of $79.16.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

