Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.10.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,290. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.80.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands (Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.