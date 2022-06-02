Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,000 Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 406.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NNDM opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $741.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.16. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $9.30.
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.
