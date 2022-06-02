Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,000 Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 406.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNDM opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $741.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.16. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $9.30.

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 1,116.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

